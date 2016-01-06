Flooding is pictured during an El Nino-strengthened storm in Glendora, California, United States, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A homeowner, who gave his name as David, looks for blocked drains by sandbags outside his home during an El Nino-strengthened in Glendora, California, United States, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Flooding is pictured near homes during an El Nino-strengthened storm in Glendora, California, United States, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A homeowner, who gave his name as David, clears a drain next to sandbags outside his home during an El Nino-strengthened rainstorm in Glendora, California, United States, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tourists take a selfie in the rain on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A California Highway Patrol officer gestures at motorists after rocks and debris fell on Malibu Canyon Road following a El-Nino strengthened storm, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A plow truck clears rocks and debris which fell on Malibu Canyon Road following a El-Nino strengthened storm, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Puddles and storm clouds are seen at an air field after an El Nino-strengthened storm in El Monte, California, United States, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A car passes a sign warning of flooding on the roadway following an El Nino-strengthened storm in Leucadia, California January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A home with a fence destroyed by a mudslide is seen after El Nino-strengthened storm brought rain to Pasadena, California, United States, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Abandoned cars remain in a flood-water filled parking garage following an El Nino-strengthened storm in Ocean Beach, California, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An airport shuttle van sits in floodwater following an El Nino-strengthened storm in San Diego, California, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tourist walk on the wet sidewalk of the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Tourist walk on the wet sidewalk of the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Flood water close an underpass following an El Nino-strengthened storm in San Diego, California, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A woman walks down a street as standing water remains following an El Nino-strengthened storm in Ocean Beach, California, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A worker wades through the flooded 5 freeway after El Nino-strengthened storm brought rain to Los Angeles, California, United States, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LOS ANGELES An El Niño-strengthened storm brought widespread rain to drought-stricken California on Tuesday, triggering flooding that clogged roadways, and authorities warned residents about possible mud slides.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued flash flood watches for much of the coast from San Diego to San Francisco and said storms would linger through Friday. The service forecast widespread rain and mountain snow.

Emily Thornton, a NWS meteorologist in Los Angeles, said Tuesday's storm was the strongest thus far of the El Niño season, which she said is expected to last into spring.

"It's definitely the biggest rainmaker we've had," Thornton said, adding that another storm would replace it on Wednesday.

The weather service warned of flooding on urban roads, as well as flash floods and mud flows that could hit areas recently ravaged by wildfires.

There were no immediate reports of weather-related injuries, but California Highway Patrol said four cars were damaged when large rocks fell from a cliff onto the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu Canyon.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it had made several water rescues by Tuesday afternoon.

Southbound lanes of the 101 freeway, a major roadway that runs the length of California, were also briefly closed near Santa Barbara due to mud and water, officials said.

Police in Glendora, a Los Angeles suburb, closed a road due to flooding and debris flowing onto the street. Pictures provided by the department showed a few inches of muddy water snarling traffic.

Further north, the Bay Area county of Santa Cruz saw heavy rainfall, and the San Francisco Chronicle newspaper said vehicle accidents were reported across the greater Bay Area.

California is in its fourth year of a drought that has cost the state's agricultural economy $1.84 billion, according to the University of California, Davis.

The El Niño phenomenon, characterized by a warming of the Pacific Ocean that often brings precipitation to California, is expected to help ease the drought over the next few months, but experts caution the state's woes are far from over.

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in Los Angeles; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Cynthia Osterman)