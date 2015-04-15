Trump says actively considering breaking up big banks: Bloomberg TV
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
SAN FRANCISCO An improving economy helped push sales of existing, single-family detached homes in California up to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 391,680 units in March, marking a 7.3 percent rise from a year earlier and a 6.3 percent gain from February, the California Association of Realtors said on Wednesday.
The median price for a home sold in March in California rose to $468,550, up 7.2 percent from a year earlier and up 9.2 percent from February, the association said in a report, noting the most populous U.S. state's housing market benefited from payroll gains, increased inventory in Southern California and the Central Valley and low mortgage interest rates.
(Reporting by Jim Christie; Editing by James Dalgleish)
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
BEIJING China's factory sector lost momentum in April, with growth slowing to its weakest pace in seven months as domestic and export demand faltered, a private survey showed on Tuesday.