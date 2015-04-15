SAN FRANCISCO An improving economy helped push sales of existing, single-family detached homes in California up to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 391,680 units in March, marking a 7.3 percent rise from a year earlier and a 6.3 percent gain from February, the California Association of Realtors said on Wednesday.

The median price for a home sold in March in California rose to $468,550, up 7.2 percent from a year earlier and up 9.2 percent from February, the association said in a report, noting the most populous U.S. state's housing market benefited from payroll gains, increased inventory in Southern California and the Central Valley and low mortgage interest rates.

