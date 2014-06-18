The mayor of the wealthy Southern California city of San Marino, who has been dogged by security camera images purporting to show him toss a bag of canine feces on to his neighbor's property, has resigned, media reported.

After Mayor Dennis Kneier's neighbor on June 7 found the small bag outside his home he reviewed his surveillance footage and notified police, who later cited the politician for littering, police and media said.

The video went viral and drew community anger after the neighbor shared it publicly. Kneier has apologized.

"These events continue to be embarrassing to me, and to the city," Kneier wrote in a letter to fellow City Council members announcing his resignation on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Times reported. "Because of this, I have decided to step down as mayor."

Kneier did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The neighbor, Philip Lao, was reported to have suggested Kneier was responding to a "No Poop Zone" sign outside his home as well as his public opposition to a proposed area dog park, the Times reported.

Vice Mayor Eugene Sun will take over until the council members select a new mayor, the Times reported. Kneier, whose term ends in November 2015, will remain on the council.

