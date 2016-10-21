SAN FRANCISCO A woman in Sacramento, California who this week carried a human skull on a stick through the streets has prompted an investigation into the identity of the deceased and the cause of death, police said on Friday.

Sacramento Police Department officers on Wednesday responded to the 2900 block of Connie Drive after receiving reports of a woman walking down the street with the skull.

When stopped by police, the woman led them to a nearby abandoned homeless camp where she found the skull. Police soon discovered a decomposed body in the vacant lot, they said.

"Detectives have not released the name of the woman who was in possession of the skull and she has not been charged with anything at this time," the police department said in a statement.

"Foul play has not been determined, therefore we are awaiting the Sacramento County Coroner's report for further information."

The coroner's report is expected to be released next week.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)