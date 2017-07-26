FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Energy Capital in advanced talks to buy Calpine: Bloomberg
July 26, 2017 / 11:35 PM / in 12 hours

Energy Capital in advanced talks to buy Calpine: Bloomberg

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Energy Capital Partners LLC is in advanced talks to buy power producer Calpine Corp (CPN.N), Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Energy Capital may announce a deal to buy the Houston-based company as soon as next week, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/2u0t3GN)

Calpine declined to comment and Energy Capital could not be immediately reached for comment.

The Wall Street Journal had reported in May that Calpine was exploring a sale, and was working with investment bankers at Lazard Ltd (LAZ.N) to find possible buyers.

Shares of Calpine, which generates electricity from natural gas and geothermal resources, rose more than 5 percent in late trade on Wednesday.

The company had a market value of $5 billion as of Tuesday's close.

Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

