WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina North Carolina Republican Congresswoman Sue Myrick, a former mayor of Charlotte and vice chair of the House Energy and Commerce committee, said on Tuesday that she would not seek reelection in 2012.

"After thoughtful discussion with my family, I have decided not to run for another term in Congress. I'm grateful for the privilege of serving you," Myrick said in a post on her Facebook page. She gave no reason for the decision.

Myrick has held the 9th District seat representing southern North Carolina for nine terms and her district would have remained Republican-leaning after redistricting this year.

She is the fourth prominent North Carolina politician to bow out of the 2012 election race in the last two weeks. Democratic Governor Bev Perdue announced last month she would not seek reelection. Then, two North Carolina Democratic Congressmen, Brad Miller and Heath Shuler, said they also would not run in 2012.

In addition to her senior post on the Energy committee, Myrick was a member of the House Intelligence Committee and chaired its Terrorism subcommittee.

North Carolina is expected to be a battleground state in the 2012 election. It was won narrowly by President Barack Obama in 2008 but Republicans made gains in the 2010 election.

