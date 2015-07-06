CALGARY, Alberta A Canadian man who parachuted from a flying lawn chair powered by helium balloons was facing police charges on Monday.

Daniel Booria of Calgary was charged with mischief after he tied more than 100 helium-filled balloons to a lawn chair on Sunday evening, strapped a parachute on his back and set sail over the city in a publicity stunt intended to advertise a cleaning-products company.

The 26-year-old was intending to steer the improvised aerial device over the Calgary Stampede, the city's annual rodeo and festival that attracts over a million visitors a year, with an eye to parachuting onto the grounds.

He was blown off course and jumped on a field nearly 2 km (1.2 miles) west of his intended destination where he was met by police and arrested.

"It was the most fun thing I've ever done," the man told the Calgary Sun newspaper, saying the stunt used a C$20 ($15.80) lawn chair from a hardware store and balloons bought online.

The chair was found near High River, about 65 km (40 miles) south of Calgary.

($1 = 1.2655 Canadian dollars)

