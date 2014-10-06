TORONTO The shortlist for the Scotiabank Giller Prize, Canada's richest fiction award, includes former finalists Miriam Toews and David Bezmozgis, organizers said on Monday.

The six writers on the shortlist are a step closer to winning the top prize of C$100,000 ($89,485) awarded to the author of the best Canadian novel or short-story collection published in English. Each of the other five finalists will receive C$10,000.

The Giller jury, which included Canadian author Shauna Singh Baldwin, British novelist Justin Cartwright and American writer Francine Prose, reviewed 161 books. The winner will be announced at a gala in Toronto on Nov 10.

To be considered, a book must be written by a citizen or permanent resident of Canada and have been published in Canada.

The finalists are:

* David Bezmozgis for his novel "The Betrayers," published by HarperCollins Canada.

* Frances Itani for her novel "Tell," published by HarperCollins Canada.

* Sean Michaels for his novel "Us Conductors," published by Random House Canada.

* Heather O'Neill for her novel "The Girl Who Was Saturday Night," published by HarperCollins Canada.

* Miriam Toews for her novel "All My Puny Sorrows," published by Knopf Canada.

* Padma Viswanathan for her novel "The Ever After of Ashwin Rao," published by Random House Canada.

