OTTAWA, March 22 Canada will spend an extra C$8.37 billion over five years to help the country's impoverished aboriginal population deal with dire living conditions, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Tuesday.

Canada's 1.4 million aboriginals - who make up around 4 percent of the population - have higher levels of poverty and a lower life expectancy and are more often victims of violent crime, poor health, addiction, suicide and incarceration.

In January, a gunman shot dead four people in a small remote aboriginal town in the western province of Saskatchewan. The tragedy garnered headlines around the world and prompted a visit from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Morneau, presenting his first budget since the center-left Liberals took power last November, said almost half the extra money would be spent on education.

The rest would be devoted to housing, health care, family services, waste disposal, social infrastructure, job training and improving water quality on often isolated reserves, where almost half of all aboriginals live.

"We simply cannot claim to be successful as a country as long as indigenous peoples aren't given every chance to succeed," Morneau told the House of Commons.

Extra spending on aboriginal issues in the 2016-17 fiscal year is projected to be C$1.53 billion, rising to C$1.78 billion in 2020-21. This is in addition to the regular budget for aboriginal issues, which in 2016-17 will total around C$11 billion, finance ministry officials said.

Morneau said the fast-growing indigenous population was an obvious source of the workers that Canada would need in future, but only if they received the right education.

Only 38 percent of aboriginal students aged 18 to 24 living on reserves have completed high school, compared to 87 percent for non-indigenous Canadians, the budget document said.

Aboriginal leaders complain their problems are largely ignored until major problems or tragedies arise.

Earlier this month a remote indigenous community in northern Manitoba appealed for help after six people killed themselves in two months.

Last December Trudeau promised to improve relationships with the indigenous population and address their many challenges.

