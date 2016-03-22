Following are some highlights of measures in the budget.

INFRASTRUCTURE

The government allocated C$3.97 billion ($3 billion) in infrastructure spending in 2016/17. Of that, C$1.18 billion will go to federal projects and C$1.60 billion will go to public transit and other municipal infrastructure. In addition to the new investments, the government will accelerate spending for infrastructure projects under existing programs.

In all, the government will spend C$11.9 billion on infrastructure over five years.

CANADA CHILD BENEFIT

The Liberals' new child benefit will cost the government C$4.51 billion in the coming fiscal year. The Canada Child Benefit will provide a maximum annual benefit of C$6,400 per child under the age of six and up to C$5,400 per child for those aged six through 17. In total, the budget puts C$5.59 billion toward measures for modest- and low-income households.

MINERAL EXPLORATION TAX CREDIT

The government extended the 15 percent tax credit until March 31, 2017. It had been scheduled to expire at the end of this month.

TARIFF RELIEF FOR MANUFACTURERS

The government said it will eliminate tariffs on about a dozen manufacturing inputs, making for an estimated C$9 million in savings for companies over the next five years. The government will also launch public consultations on getting rid of tariffs on food manufacturing ingredients other than supply-managed products.

AUTOMOTIVE INNOVATION FUND

The government will extend the fund through to the end of 2020-21. It is currently scheduled to sunset at the end of 2017-18.

EXTENDING EMPLOYMENT INSURANCE BENEFITS

The government will make legislative changes to extend the duration of regular employment insurance benefits by five weeks for those eligible in 12 identified regions that have experienced the sharpest increases in unemployment. Benefits will be capped at 50 weeks.

