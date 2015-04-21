OTTAWA, Canada will revamp tough procurement rules that can ban companies from doing business with the federal government for 10 years if an employee is convicted of fraud or bribery, the federal budget said on Tuesday.

Critics have complained the rules - introduced by the Conservative government in 2012 - are draconian and could result in major losses for domestic and international companies. The rules cover offenses committed anywhere in the world.

Police have charged former SNC-Lavalin Group Inc employees with fraud in relation to business deals in Libya. Under the existing rules, if they are found guilty, the firm could be barred from doing business with Ottawa.

The budget said Ottawa would introduce a new system for procurement that was "transparent, rigorous and consistent with best practices in Canada and abroad".

Procurement rules in the United States and other Group of Seven members place less weight on offenses committed by individual employees in foreign subsidiaries and also take into account what steps firms take to address wrongdoing when it comes to light.

The new system "will ensure that all suppliers are given due process", said the budget document.

Canada's federal public works ministry, which is responsible for procurement, is in charge of updating the rules. The budget did not say when they would be introduced.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Randall Palmer)