Below are key quotes from an appearance by Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz:

ON OIL SECTOR ACTIVITY VS REST OF ECONOMY:

"It's really like there's two economies. For a few years, you got a really strong energy economy and a relatively lackluster non-energy economy -- two speeds. Now (what) we have is the two speeds will get closer together. One is rising and the other one is falling. But the immediate part is the fall in the oil price part, and the rest is just gathering momentum. So (the economy) has not stalled. One economy is actually growing pretty well... and the other one is taking a break because of the oil prices. That sounds like a stall there, but there is still going to be a lot of activity in the oil sector."

ON POSITIONING FOR RISK:

"We can't be as precise as perhaps you would like at this stage ... that's really why we're describing it as insurance. Because we want to make sure that if there's more downside risk, that we have appropriately positioned for it."

ON TAKING OUT MORE INSURANCE:

"We must remember that the world changes fast and if it changes again, we have the ability to take out more insurance or on the reverse, to reduce how much insurance we've taken out."

ON SURPRISING MARKETS:

"We generally prefer that markets not be surprised by what we do, and believe that transparency around our analysis of the economy will minimize the scope for surprises. In that respect, we took comfort from the observation that the consequences of the drop in oil prices appear to be well understood, and that the possibility of a rate cut had begun to enter markets in the last couple of weeks. Moreover, given the magnitude of the shock, we concluded that the benefits of acting now rather than waiting would outweigh the costs of any short-term market volatility that might arise."

ON TARGET TO ELIMINATE EXCESS CAPACITY:

"Let me now give you some additional insight into our policy deliberations. Based on our assumption of oil prices at $60 a barrel, our first projection implied that it would take until late 2017 for the economy to use up its excess capacity."

"Obviously, these risks would be even more material if oil were to average $50 a barrel. Adding at least another year onto the period during which the economy would be operating below capacity and accepting more downside risk on inflation was considered unreasonable. Accordingly, we decided that it was appropriate to take out some insurance against that downside risk in the form of a lower interest rate profile."

"While it is true that a lower profile for interest rates may exacerbate household imbalances at the margin by encouraging more borrowing, the far more important effect will be to mitigate those imbalances by cushioning the decline in income and employment caused by lower oil prices."

