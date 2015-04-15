Below are key quotes from an appearance by Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins in Ottawa:

POLOZ ON WHETHER ELECTION WILL IMPACT SEPT RATE DECISION:

"No, absolutely not. This is one of the reasons why the Bank is independent. We have a job to do and we can go about that job independent of what's going on with the government. For us, the data will do the speaking and we'll keep you informed as they arise."

WILKINS ON HEATED HOUSING MARKET:

"Clearly, house prices have been decelerating again ... but as a trend. Now of course there are some areas where it's still rather robust - Toronto and Vancouver. But again, we set monetary policy to achieve our inflation target and it's certainly not the first line of defense against that kind of situation."

POLOZ ON MANUFACTURING SECTOR:

"If we look at the manufacturing as a whole, we are seeing, as I said, encouraging signs. And it is growing at something like 4 percent compared to a year ago ... Those positive signs are there, but right now you can't see them, because the oil price shock has overwhelmed them."

ON NEGATIVE DATA FOR Q1:

"We don't even have close to all the numbers from the first quarter. I expect the data flow from the first quarter to look quite negative - witness today's manufacturer's report. I haven't had time to disentangle all of that, it was obviously a negative report and a negative revision from the previous month. That's the kind of negative data point we're expecting to see in various ways over these next couple of months as we complete the picture of the first quarter. But all of that would add up to perhaps our monitored number, which is around zero percent growth for the quarter. So it's important for people to understand that we're expecting those negative numbers. Then, what we're expecting is for those positives - which are still there, they've not gone away, they are just not big enough yet to counteract those things - they are big enough in the second quarter to show up. That's the main thing. And in effect the oil shock and the positive have traded places. And by the middle of the year, we should be seeing only the good stuff."

POLOZ ON LABOR MARKET:

"For us the good news is that we see signs that the underlying labor market health is improving. We still have lots of excess capacity in the labor market, so we don't want to get ahead of ourselves, but a number of indicators suggest that the health is improving."

POLOZ ON PACE OF EXPORT GROWTH

"If we look at the export-oriented segment of GDP (gross domestic product), it is growing at twice the speed of the overall, the domestic economy, what we call the domestic-oriented GDP. So 4-point-something percent, over 4 percent growth in the export-oriented GDP, around 2 percent for the domestic-oriented GDP."

FROM OPENING STATEMENT:

"Although we still have material slack in our labor market, the market’s fundamentals have begun to improve."

"Presently, we are looking through the effects of the drop in oil prices, the effects of the recent depreciation of the Canadian dollar, and the one-time effects of fluctuations in meat and telecommunications prices."

"The issue of financial stability risks remains front-and-center in our deliberations. These risks are evolving in line with our expectations."

(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins, Alastair Sharp and Solarina Ho in Toronto, Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)