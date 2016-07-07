OTTAWA A 92-year-old former confessed member of a Nazi death squad whose citizenship Canada has been trying to revoke for two decades won a court victory against Ottawa on Thursday, boosting his chances of staying in the country.

The Supreme Court declined to hear the government's appeal of a lower court decision in favor of Helmut Oberlander, who says he was forced to act as a translator for the squad and never took part in atrocities.

Oberlander emigrated to Canada in 1954 and became a citizen in 1960 but did not tell immigration authorities about his wartime service. The government, which banned those who took part in war crimes, has tried to revoke his citizenship since 1995.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by W Simon)