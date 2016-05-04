A canola crop used for making cooking oil sits in full bloom on the Canadian prairies near Fort Macleod, Alberta, July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Todd Korol

WINNIPEG, Manitoba Canadian stockpiles of wheat and canola dwindled to multi-year lows ahead of planting season after a brisk winter of exports, according to a Reuters survey of 11 traders and analysts.

On Friday, Statistics Canada will estimate crop supplies as of March 31, 2016 from commercial and farm storage. The report is based on a farmer survey and government data.

The average estimate in the Reuters survey estimated total all-wheat stocks at 13.8 million tonnes, down 24 percent year over year. Wheat supplies would be the smallest in eight years.

Strong wheat export demand, due in part to weakness in the Canadian dollar this year, and a smaller harvest last autumn, have whittled down supplies, said Dave Reimann, market analyst at Cargill Ltd. [CARGIL.UL]

"We're actually getting into a tight carry-out situation with wheat," he said, referring to likely leftover supplies on July 31, the end of the marketing year.

Canola stocks were seen at 7.3 million tonnes, down 12 percent to the lowest level in three years, reduced by a brisk pace of exports and domestic crushing, Reimann said.

Farmers harvested five percent more canola and six percent less wheat last year.

Canada is the world's second-biggest wheat exporter and the largest producer and exporter of canola, used to produce vegetable oil and meal.

Statscan surveyed farmers from March 16 to 31.

The following are trade estimates for Statistics Canada's report on March 31, 2016 total crop stocks:

Average Lowest Highest Statscan

estimate estimate estimate March

31,2015

(mln

tonnes)

All wheat 13.8 13.2 14.5 18.102

Durum 2.6 2.4 2.8 2.658

Canola 7.3 6.8 8.0 8.328

Oats 1.8 1.6 2.0 1.682

Barley 3.6 3.4 3.9 3.402

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)