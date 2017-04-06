Construction equipment is parked at the bottom of a pit on the site of a new condominium complex off Redpath Avenue in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

OTTAWA The value of Canadian building permits fell in February, driven by a decrease in construction plans for single-family homes, government buildings and elementary schools, data from Statistics Canada showed on Thursday.

Permits decreased 2.5 percent, though January's figures were revised slightly higher to show a gain of 5.8 percent, from the originally reported 5.4 percent.

Intentions for residential buildings slipped 1.5 percent as plans for single-family homes tumbled 5.4 percent, with the province of Ontario seeing the largest decrease.

However, building plans for multi-family residences rose for a second month, up 3.0 percent on increased intentions for apartment buildings in British Columbia and Alberta.

Non-residential permits dropped 4.5 percent, amid a decrease in the institutional sector due to lower construction plans for government buildings and elementary schools.

Permits for industrial buildings fell 2.7 percent after a nearly 10 percent increase the previous month. On the upside, intentions for commercial buildings rose 1.0 percent on higher construction plans for office buildings in Quebec and Manitoba.

