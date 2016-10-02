Canada's Finance Minister Bill Morneau prepares to testify before the House of Commons finance committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

TORONTO Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau has scheduled an announcement on Monday, his office said on Sunday, without disclosing further details.

Morneau, who is traveling the country for consultations on next year's budget, will make the announcement at 11:15 a.m. (1515 GMT) in Toronto, according to a department advisory. It will be followed by a background briefing for media.

On Monday, Morneau said Canadian economic growth this year was less than the government initially expected, in a sign Ottawa could run budget deficits for longer than planned.

(Writing by Amran Abocar; Editing by Peter Cooney)