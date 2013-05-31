TORONTO Solid exports helped Canada's economy grow at a higher-than-expected annualized rate of 2.5 percent in the first quarter, the fastest pace in six quarters, after a sluggish second half of 2012, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

COMMENTARY:

JIMMY JEAN, ECONOMIC STRATEGIST, DESJARDINS

"It's a decent read, the headline is good although the details are a little softer than expected."

"In terms of the consumer spending portion of the report ... that came in a little bit softer than what we were anticipating ... that was a little bit of a disappointment."

"When you look at domestic demand, at only 0.6 percent, that is fairly weak. The headline at 2.5 percent is one of the best readings we've had in almost two years but when you dig down you still find some areas of weakness."

"This reading in the details isn't that great. In terms of monetary policy it's neutral, but it certainly doesn't argue for bringing forward the timing of the first Bank of Canada rate hike, we're still firm for late 2014 on that front."

CRAIG WRIGHT, CHIEF ECONOMIST, ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

"The headline number is better than expected. We're a little more optimistic than consensus, and we're presently surprised. It's a good quarter after a couple of soft quarters."

"It does suggest what we saw in the second half last year was more of a pause than the start of a new trend. With the monthly numbers continuing to grow through the quarter, it sets us up for a decent second quarter as well."

"We're starting to see the signs of the hand-off that everyone has been looking for. As consumers moderate, government pulls back, we need exports to contribute more to growth and investment. It looks like exports have contributed growth for the second consecutive quarter."

"The report is generally a good news story. We've seen a recovery in the first quarter and momentum looks like it's continuing in the second quarter."

"We've seen a bit of a pop higher in the Canadian dollar. It's not dramatically different from expectations, so I'm not sure it's going to have a huge impact on the currency. But it's consistent with the bank keeping its bias towards an eventual tightening of interest rates, although that eventual tightening is some time off still."

DOUG PORTER, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BMO CAPITAL MARKETS:

"It's refreshing to see Canadian GDP surprising on the high side for a change. Overall it was a little bit better than expected, pretty much across the board, including the upward revision of Q4, and even the monthly number for March was a touch better than consensus."

"I think you're likely to see a modest upward revision to the estimate for GDP growth in 2013. I don't think it changes the landscape in any meaningful way. But we had already seen the tide beginning to turn on the outlook within the last couple of months so this keeps things moving in the right direction."

"I don't think this is different enough to significantly alter the outlook for the Bank of Canada. I think what it will do is quiet some of the talk about the possibility of the bank considering easing -- there are always some voices out there saying that. I think the market will price in slightly greater chances of the bank going a bit earlier than a year from now but I don't think this is far enough out bounds to do a major rethink on the bank outlook."

"It's mildly supportive for the currency, we had some slightly disappointing numbers out of the U.S. as well at the same time as slightly better-than-expected numbers on the Canadian side, so it was a good combination for the Canadian dollar. I would point out that, surprisingly the Canadian economy did grow faster than the U.S. economy in the first quarter, which I don't believe too many people were calling for at the start of the year."

