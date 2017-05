The Canadian economy is facing real challenges, in part because it is so dependent on trade, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a televised news conference on Friday.

"We know we have real challenges in the economy," he said. Trudeau did not answer directly when asked whether his government would be able to stick to its plan to limit the 2016/17 budget deficit to C$29.4 billion ($22.6 billion).

