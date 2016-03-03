The outcome of one Canadian court case and an unorthodox sale of oil and gas assets could have far-reaching implications for acquisitions in the country's energy heartland of Alberta.

The following are details of the two cases.

REDWATER ENERGY

A legal battle over the fate of the assets of a tiny oil and gas company, RedWater Energy RDWEF.PK, is seen as a test case on abandoned well liability.

Accounting firm Grant Thornton was appointed as receiver when RedWater, a company producing only about 270 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), became insolvent last May.

Grant Thornton wanted to carve out and sell off RedWater's 19 producing wells, but renounce ownership of 70 non-producing wells, in an attempt to make the producing assets more appealing to potential buyers.

The non-producing wells would become the responsibility of the Orphan Well Association, an arms-length operation of the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER). It restores abandoned wells that have no owners, or whose owners cannot afford to pay for reclamation.

The AER, which has to sign-off on license transfers for any energy asset sales in Alberta, balked at the idea. It warned it would block the sale of RedWater's producing assets unless it got a cut of the proceeds to fund the clean up.

That would mean less money to repay RedWater's lenders and set a precedent in energy patch bankruptcy cases by giving the AER priority over creditors.

While a ruling on the RedWater case in Alberta is expected soon, the matter is widely expected to be appealed to Canada's Supreme Court, a process which could take years.

SPYGLASS RESOURCES

Another closely watched case is Spyglass Resources. The 9,000 boepd producer went into receivership last November.

In January, Spyglass's receiver, Ernst & Young, struck a deal with the AER allowing it to sell the company's oil and gas production assets in chunks. The AER will get to approve how the producing assets are packaged and have some say in who the purchaser is.

In return, it will take only 50 percent of the security deposit normally required to help cover the cost of clean-up liabilities.

In addition, C$5 million of proceeds will be set aside to cover abandonment costs on wells that cannot be sold.

The success of this sales process could determine whether other companies in similar situations attempt to strike such agreements with the AER while the RedWater case is being sorted out.

