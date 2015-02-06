OTTAWA The Canadian government said it will study a Supreme Court decision on Friday that overturned a ban on physician-assisted suicide and gave no indication on whether it would oppose it.

"This is a sensitive issue for many Canadians, with deeply held beliefs on both sides," Justice Minister Peter MacKay said in a statement. "We will study the decision and ensure all perspectives on this difficult issue are heard."

The verdict puts Canada in the company of a handful of Western countries where the practice will be legal. The decision takes effect in 12 months.

