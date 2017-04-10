'Heat-not-burn' cigarettes still release cancer-causing chemicals
(Reuters Health) - - A new type of "heat-not-burn" cigarette releases some of the same cancer-causing chemicals found in traditional cigarette smoke, a recent experiment suggests.
OTTAWA The Canadian government will introduce on Thursday legislation to legalize marijuana for recreational purposes, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The Liberal government made legalizing recreational marijuana part of its successful 2015 election campaign and had said it would introduce legislation this spring.
The source declined to be identified given the sensitivity of the situation.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr and David Ljunggren; Editing by Richard Chang)
(Reuters Health) - - A new type of "heat-not-burn" cigarette releases some of the same cancer-causing chemicals found in traditional cigarette smoke, a recent experiment suggests.
(Reuters Health) - - There is little or no evidence to support many popular therapies that aim to help children with autism spectrum disorders (ASDs), according to two new reviews of existing research.