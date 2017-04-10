Section Grower Morgan Blenk inspects a marijuana plant clone before planting it at Tweed Marijuana Inc in Smith's Falls, Ontario, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable/File Photo

OTTAWA The Canadian government will introduce on Thursday legislation to legalize marijuana for recreational purposes, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The Liberal government made legalizing recreational marijuana part of its successful 2015 election campaign and had said it would introduce legislation this spring.

The source declined to be identified given the sensitivity of the situation.

(Reporting by Leah Schnurr and David Ljunggren; Editing by Richard Chang)