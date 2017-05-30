Cindy weakens to a tropical depression: NHC
Storm Cindy has weakened into a tropical depression but continues to bring heavy rains, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Thursday.
VICTORIA, British Columbia British Columbia's New Democrats and Greens, which have struck a deal to govern in the Western Canadian province, said on Tuesday they will use "every tool available" to stop the expansion of Kinder Morgan Inc's Trans Mountain pipeline.
The power-sharing agreement did not offer any specifics on what these tools were or how they planned to block the pipeline.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Victoria; Editing by Amran Abocar)
BEIJING China must show patience in its "long war" against widespread soil pollution, the environment ministry said this week, with the country facing a clean-up bill that could reach as high as 1 trillion yuan ($146.39 billion).