FILE PHOTO: Workers construct the Anchor Loop section of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion in Jasper National Park in a 2009 file photo. Kinder Morgan Canada/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

VICTORIA, British Columbia British Columbia's New Democrats and Greens, which have struck a deal to govern in the Western Canadian province, said on Tuesday they will use "every tool available" to stop the expansion of Kinder Morgan Inc's Trans Mountain pipeline.

The power-sharing agreement did not offer any specifics on what these tools were or how they planned to block the pipeline.

