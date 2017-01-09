Moscow storm death toll rises to 16
MOSCOW The death toll in a storm that struck Moscow and surrounding suburbs on Monday has risen to 16, and more than 200 others were injured, Russian officials said.
WASHINGTON A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck in Nunavut territory in far northern Canada, the U.S. Geological Survey reported on Sunday.
The quake, originally measured at magnitude 6.4, hit at a depth of 11.8 miles (19 km) and was centered 55 miles (89 km)
southeast of Resolute in the thinly populated territory, the USGS said.
(Reporting by Peter Cooney in Washington; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
LOS ANGELES Maryland has become the second U.S. state to pass a law banning the routine use of antibiotics in healthy livestock and poultry, a move aimed at battling the rise of dangerous antibiotic-resistant bacteria known as "superbugs."