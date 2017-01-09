WASHINGTON A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck in Nunavut territory in far northern Canada, the U.S. Geological Survey reported on Sunday.

The quake, originally measured at magnitude 6.4, hit at a depth of 11.8 miles (19 km) and was centered 55 miles (89 km)

southeast of Resolute in the thinly populated territory, the USGS said.

