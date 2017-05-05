A man walks past an abandoned car on a flooded residential street in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

People use boats on a flooded residential street in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A woman paddles a kayak past an abandoned car on a flooded residential street in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Men carry food and drinks through the water on a flooded residential street in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

MONTREAL Flooding in towns across the Canadian province of Quebec has forced hundreds of residents from their homes, and public security officials fear water levels will rise further with forecasters expecting rain on Friday, local media reported on Wednesday.

Heavy rains early this week have flooded towns in several areas across the predominately French-language province, including two suburbs in the west of Quebec's largest city, Montreal.

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre on Wednesday asked people living on the tiny island suburb of Ile Mercier to leave their homes, a city spokeswoman said. No deaths are believed to have been caused by the floods.

Radio Canada showed images of rescue workers rowing boats across flooded streets to help residents in the western Quebec town of Gatineau, which neighbors Canada's capital, Ottawa.

Residents of some 300 homes in Gatineau are being advised to leave immediately, CBC reported.

(Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Sandra Maler)