A Star Trek stamp, part of a set of seven issued by Canada Post, is pictured in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters April 28, 2017. Canada Post/Handout via REUTERS

TORONTO "Star Trek" fans can now get Starfleet's most famous figures to help deliver their mail, thanks to a new collection of seven stamps issued on Friday by Canada Post, the country's mail operator.

The stamps, a followup to a set released last year for the science-fiction franchise's 50th anniversary, include the captains from each of the five "Star Trek" television series already aired. They are depicted alongside a key nemesis from the series.

The sixth stamp is of the Galileo shuttle craft, which first appeared in the original series in 1966. A holographic foil stamp in the shape of a "Borg" cube is the seventh in the collection.

(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)