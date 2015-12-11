Sharon Chomyn, director of operations for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, speaks with Syrian refugees waiting to pass through security at the beginning of a airlift to Canada, at the Beirut International airport December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Corporal Darcy Lefebvre/Canadian Forces Combat Camera/Handout via Reuters

Syrian refugees check their baggage at the beginning of an airlift to Canada, at the Beirut International airport December 10, 2015 in a photo provided by the Canadian military. REUTERS/Corporal Darcy Lefebvre/Canadian Forces Combat Camera/Handout via Reuters

Canada's ambassador to Lebanon, Michelle Cameron, offers a teddy bear to a Syrian child at the beginning of an airlift of Syrian refugees to Canada, at the Beirut International airport December 10, 2015 in a photo provided by the Canadian military. REUTERS/Corporal Darcy Lefebvre/Canadian Forces Combat Camera/Handout via Reuters

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets airport staff as they wait for Syrian refugees to arrive at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Syrian refugees are presented with a child's winter jacket by Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) on their arrival from Beirut at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Syrian refugees are greeted by Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) on their arrival from Beirut at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

TORONTO After months of promises and weeks of preparation, the first Canadian government planeload of Syrian refugees landed in Toronto on Thursday, aboard a military aircraft met by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau was elected to a surprise majority in October promising to accept more refugees more quickly than the previous Conservative government.

"This is a wonderful night, where we get to show not just a planeload of new Canadians what Canada is all about, we get to show the world how to open our hearts and welcome in people who are fleeing extraordinarily difficult situations," Trudeau told airport workers and volunteers standing by to meet the refugees.

Trudeau's Liberal government scaled back the number of Syrian migrants it will accept by year end after the attacks in Paris sparked concern that the election promise to bring in 25,000 by Dec. 31 would not allow enough time for security checks.

The plane carrying 163 Syrian refugees touched down in Toronto just before midnight on Thursday and will be followed by a second military airlift to Montreal on Saturday. Trudeau has said 10,000 will be resettled by the end of the year and a further 15,000 by the end of February.

As Trudeau met the military aircraft amid tight security at a special terminal, privately sponsored Syrian refugees were arriving on commercial flights at Toronto's main terminal, greeted by sponsors and ordinary Canadians who had come to the airport to welcome the much-anticipated newcomers.

"They are very tired, but they are happy and hopeful," said Soriya Dasir, a worker with Abraham Festival, a group that sponsored a single mother and three children who had been living in a camp in Jordan for two years, as she escorted them past waiting media.

Toronto's airport authority urged Canadians not to come to the airport to greet the refugees or drop off donations, saying: "We're so proud that our community wants to help, but such a response would be very overwhelming for those arriving."

The request did not deter Shai Reef, 20, who held up a sign that read: "Welcome to Canada" in Arabic.

"I'm here to show my solidarity for and support of the Syrian people going through genocide in Syria," Reef said. "As Jews, we were also locked out, I know what it feels like."

Toronto's mayor tweeted a welcome, while the Toronto Star, the country's largest newspaper, covered its front page with a "Welcome to Canada" banner headline in English and Arabic, along with an article explaining Canadian weather, ice hockey and slang.

The reception in Canada contrasted sharply with that of the neighboring United States, where fear of Syrian refugees following the deadly Nov. 13 Paris attacks spurred opposition to allowing them entry. Some U.S. governors said their states would not accept Syrian refugees.

With security concerns, immigration paperwork and the flight's late-night arrival, refugees on the military aircraft were to be put up at a nearby hotel for the night before meeting their sponsors and resettlement agencies on Friday.

(Additional reporting and writing by Andrea Hopkins in Toronto and David Ljunngren in Ottawa; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Peter Cooney)