Dutchman wants to deploy barriers to gather, recycle Pacific plastic
BRUSSELS A 22-year-old Dutchman on Tuesday said it would be possible to reduce by half the millions of tonnes of plastic garbage in the Pacific by deploying floating barriers.
Toronto - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other officials watched two giant panda cubs play at the Toronto Zoo on Monday after revealing the names of the animals.
It was the first public glimpse of the male panda cub named Jia Panpan, which means Canadian Hope, and his sister Jia Yueyue, which translates to Canadian Joy.
The cubs have been kept in a special maternity unit since their birth last October, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Company.
SHANGHAI Air pollution in a key Chinese region surrounding Beijing worsened in the first four months of this year, despite tough new campaigns to enforce green regulations and punish offenders, official data published on Tuesday showed.