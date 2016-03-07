Toronto - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other officials watched two giant panda cubs play at the Toronto Zoo on Monday after revealing the names of the animals.

It was the first public glimpse of the male panda cub named Jia Panpan, which means Canadian Hope, and his sister Jia Yueyue, which translates to Canadian Joy.

The cubs have been kept in a special maternity unit since their birth last October, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Company.