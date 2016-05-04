CALGARY, Alberta The whole city of Fort McMurray, Alberta, the gateway to Canada's oil sands region, is under a mandatory evacuation order because of an uncontrolled wildfire that is rapidly spreading, local authorities said on Tuesday.

Evacuees are being told to head north toward the oil sands camps after the fire breached the highway south of the city of about 80,000 people.

