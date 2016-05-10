Service vehicles drive out of the wildfires near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Oil producers and refiners braced on Monday for a prolonged shutdown and possible supply constraints from Canada's vast oil sands region as nearly 1.07 million barrels per day of capacity remained offline with a destructive wildfire continuing into a second week.

Cooler and possibly wetter weather was set to help firefighters battling the massive blaze as Canadian officials got their first glimpse of the oil sands boomtown of Fort McMurray since the blaze erupted and saw a "heartbreaking" number of destroyed homes but a largely intact downtown business area.

About half of the nation's oil sands capacity remained shut, according to Reuters calculations, as energy firms kept facilities closed as a precaution, forcing at least three major oil companies to warn they will not be able to meet all contracts for Canadian crude.

Syncrude Canada Ltd will cut forecast May crude production volumes by some 35 percent, three trading sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

For FACTBOX on the shut down of power generation plants, see.

Following is a list of what oil producers and pipeline companies have said about nearby operations:

Operator Asset Status Size of cut Total capacity Date Link to

story

Athabasca Oil Hangingstone Shut 12,000 bpd 12,000 bpd by Q4 5-May

Corp project 2016

Suncor Energy Main mining site Shut 350,000 bpd 350,000 bpd. Was 7-May

Inc and MacKay River operating at

and Firebag reduced rate

thermal oil before closure.

sands

Connacher Oil Great Divide Output cut 6,000 bpd 14,000 bpd in Q4 5-May

and Gas Ltd 2015

Syncrude Aurora bitumen Shut 315,000 bpd 315,000 bpd 6-May

mine

Other operations

at minimal levels

ConocoPhillips Surmount Shut 30,000 bpd 30,000 bpd 5-May

Shell Muskeg River and Shut 255,000 bpd 255,000 bpd 4-May

Jackpine

Statoil Leismer facility Shut 20,000 20,000 8-May

Imperial Oil Kearl operation Output cut Unspecified 12,000 bpd in Q4 5-May

2016

Husky Energy Sunrise Shut 30,000 30,000 8-May

Nexen Long Lake Shut 50,000 50,000 bpd. Was 4-May

operating at

reduced rate

before closure

Canadian Horizon Output cut Unspecified 5-May

Natural

Resources Ltd

PIPELINES

Enbridge Inc Cheecham Shut 4-May

terminal and

pipelines

Inter Pipeline Corridor Ready to be reopened when 5-May

Ltd pipeline Shell's resumes

Polaris diluent Reopened after one-day 5-May

pipeline shutdown

Keyera Corp South Cheecham Shut 5-May

rail and truck

terminal

(Reporting by Barani Krishnan in New York, Ethan Lou, Euan Rocha and Jeffrey Hodgson in Toronto and Nia Williams in Calgary; Compiled by David Gaffen and Josephine Mason in New York; Editing by Mary Milliken and Matthew Lewis)