Monsoon rains to arrive on India's southern coast on May 30: government source
NEW DELHI India's monsoon rains are expected to arrive on the southern Kerala coast on May 30, two days ahead of schedule, a weather office source said on Tuesday.
Efforts by Canadian oil sands companies to restart production are meeting with uneven results in the wake of a raging wildfire, as several companies have told customers they may not be able to fulfill its supply contracts.
The fire that blazed through oil sands hub Fort McMurray, forcing the evacuation of about 90,000 people last week, has moved into sparsely populated woodlands further east. It spans 229,000 hectares (566,000 acres).
Oil sands companies around the Canadian energy center of Fort McMurray were starting to fly in employees, though about half of oil sands capacity, or 1.07 million barrels per day (bpd), remained out of production.
About half of the nation's oil sands capacity remained shut, according to Reuters calculations.
For FACTBOX on the shut down of power generation plants, see.
Following is a list of what oil producers and pipeline companies have said about nearby operations:
Operator Asset Status Size of cut Total capacity Date Link to
story
Athabasca Oil Hangingstone Shut 12,000 bpd 12,000 bpd by Q4 5-May
Corp project 2016
Suncor Energy Main mining site Says some 350,000 bpd 350,000 bpd. Was 7-May
Inc and MacKay River facilities to operating at
and Firebag restart in 24-48 reduced rate
thermal oil hrs before closure.
sands
Connacher Oil Great Divide Output cut 6,000 bpd 14,000 bpd in Q4 5-May
and Gas Ltd 2015
Syncrude Aurora bitumen Planning 315,000 bpd 315,000 bpd 6-May
mine restart, no
timeline yet
Other operations
at minimal levels
ConocoPhillips Surmount Shut 30,000 bpd 30,000 bpd 5-May
Shell Muskeg River and Restarted at 255,000 bpd 255,000 bpd 9-May
Jackpine unspecified
reduced rate
Statoil Leismer facility Shut 20,000 20,000 8-May
Imperial Oil Kearl operation Controlled Unspecified 12,000 bpd in Q4 9-May
shutdown 2016
Husky Energy Sunrise Shut 30,000 30,000 8-May
Nexen Long Lake Shut 50,000 50,000 bpd. Was 4-May
operating at
reduced rate
before closure
Canadian Horizon Output cut Unspecified 5-May
Natural
Resources Ltd
PIPELINES
Enbridge Inc Cheecham Steadily 12-May [nL3N18945O]
terminal and resuming service
pipelines
Inter Pipeline Corridor Ready to be reopened when 5-May
Ltd pipeline Shell's resumes
Polaris diluent Reopened after one-day 5-May
pipeline shutdown
Keyera Corp South Cheecham Shut 5-May
rail and truck
terminal
CALGARY, Alberta Canada should reverse the approval process for major energy projects, putting them through federal review before a final decision by new regulatory bodies, an official panel recommended on Monday.