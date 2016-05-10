Monsoon rains to arrive on India's southern coast on May 30: government source
NEW DELHI India's monsoon rains are expected to arrive on the southern Kerala coast on May 30, two days ahead of schedule, a weather office source said on Tuesday.
Cogeneration power plants in the fire-ravaged Canadian oil town of Fort McMurray operated at near 18 percent of capacity early Monday, the same as late Sunday, as oil sands producers in the area kept operations shut.
That is down from around 30 percent Friday afternoon.
Cogeneration plants produce electricity and steam. The electricity powers oil sand operations with any surplus energy sold to the local grid, while the steam is used to cook the oil sands to produce crude.
There are about 3,200 MW of power cogeneration capacity serving the oil sands industry in the province of Alberta, with about two-thirds located in the Fort McMurray area.
Of the roughly 2,200 MW of cogeneration capacity in the fire-ravaged area, less than 400 MW operated Monday morning and Sunday afternoon versus about 650 MW on Friday afternoon, according to data from the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO).
AESO operates the province's power grid.
Before the fire reached Fort McMurray, the cogeneration units in the area were producing about 1,300 MW of power, according to local media reports.
Since the fire started on May 1, generators have shut the McKay River plant on May 4, the Syncrude plant on May 7 and the Kearl and Firebag plants by May 8, according to data from the AESO.
Following is a list of the cogeneration facilities in Alberta and their operating status on Friday and Sunday from the AESO:
Plant Capacity Production Production Production Location Owner or Operator
Monday Sunday Friday
0955 EDT 1600 EDT 1430 EDT
MW MW MW MW
ATCO Scotford 195 114 115 117 Fort ATCO
Upgrader Saskatchewan
Base Plant 50 4 4 6 Fort McMurray Suncor
area
CNRL Horizon 103 94 93 95 Fort McMurray Horizon Oil Sands
area
Firebag 473 0 0 53 Fort McMurray Suncor
area
Foster Creek 98 69 72 70 Bonnyville Syncrude
Kearl 84 0 0 28 Fort McMurray Imperial
area Oil/Exxon Mobil
Lindbergh 16 15 14 14 Lindbergh Pengrowth Energy
MEG1 Christina 202 164 153 158 Christiana MEG Energy
Lake Lake
MacKay River 197 1 1 1 Fort McMurray Suncor
area
Mahkeses 180 164 154 157 Cold Lake Imperial Oil
Muskeg River 202 140 140 110 Fort McMurray ATCO/SaskPower
area
Nabiye 195 168 157 160 Cold Lake Imperial Oil
Nexen Inc #2 220 0 0 0 Fort McMurray OPTI/Nexen
area
Poplar Creek 376 158 152 156 Fort McMurray TransAlta
area
Primrose #1 100 83 79 80 Bonnyville ATCO/Canadian
Natural Resources
Syncrude #1 510 0 0 207 Fort McMurray Syncrude
area
Total in 3,201 1,174 1,134 1,412
Alberta
Total in Fort 2,215 397 390 656
McMurray area
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)
CALGARY, Alberta Canada should reverse the approval process for major energy projects, putting them through federal review before a final decision by new regulatory bodies, an official panel recommended on Monday.