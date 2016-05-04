CALGARY, Alberta The Syncrude oil sands project in northern Alberta has reduced operations to help support employees who have been forced to evacuate the nearby city of Fort McMurray because of a massive wildfire, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

Syncrude, majority owned by Suncor Energy Inc has around 2,000 evacuees from Fort McMurray staying at its camp. It is the fourth oil sands company to cut production because of the fire, joining Suncor Shell Canada and Connacher Oil and Gas.

(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Diane Craft)