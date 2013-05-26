French AIDS movie hotly tipped for Cannes' top prize
CANNES, France The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
CANNES The 2013 Cannes film festival announced the winners of its main awards on Sunday at the end of 12 days of movie premieres on the French Riviera.
Following is a list of winners at the 66th Cannes festival, the world's largest cinema showcase.
- Palme d'Or (Best Film) - "La Vie d'Adele - Chapitre 1 & 2" (Blue is the Warmest Colour) by Abdellatif Kechiche (France)
- Grand Prix (Runner-up) - "Inside Llewyn Davis" by Ethan and Joel Coen (U.S.)
- Jury Prize (Third Prize) - "Soshite Chichi Ni Naru" (Like Father, Like Son) by Kore-Eda Hirokazu (Japan)
- Camera d'Or (Debut Film) - "Ilo Ilo" by Anthony Chen (Singapore)
- Best Director - "Heli" by Amat Escalante (Mexico)
- Best Screenplay - "Tian Zhu Ding" (A Touch of Sin) by Jia Zhangke (China)
- Best Actress - Berenice Bejo in "Le Passe" (The Past) (France)
- Best Actor - Bruce Dern in "Nebraska" (U.S.)
- Short Film - "Safe" by Moon Byoung-Gon (South Korea)
(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith; editing by Andrew Roche)
