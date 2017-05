A woman walks on an advertisement for Canon digital cameras at an electronics retail store in Tokyo April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Shares of Canon Inc fell 5.1 percent to 3,645 yen, a one-week low, on Thursday after the camera-and-printer maker lowered its forecast for compact camera sales for the business year ending in December.

On Wednesday, the company lifted its annual operating profit forecast by nearly 10 percent to 450 billion yen, due to a weaker yen.

(Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Paul Tait)