Time Inc and Meredith Corp end talks over merger deal
Time Inc said it was "definitely" not up for sale on Friday, sending its shares and those of U.S. broadcasting and publishing group Meredith Corp , its most prominent suitor, sharply lower.
PARIS French IT services company Capgemini (CAPP.PA) said on Tuesday it was launching a 500 million euro ($563.60 million) capital increase to help fund its planned acquisition of U.S. rival IGATE Corp (IGTE.O).
Capgemini will issue up to 7 million new Capgemini shares representing around 4.2 percent of its capital, the statement said.
In April, Capgemini announced it would buy IGATE Corp for $4 billion in a deal that would make North America its biggest market.
Capgemini said at the time the deal would be financed through its surplus cash along with an equity portion that will not exceed a 6 percent dilution of its share capital.
"The capital increase launched today ... aims primarily at early refinancing part of the $3.8 billion bridge loan implemented in the context of the IGATE acquisition, which is still expected to close in the second semester 2015," it said.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Geert V. De Clercq)
China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co said on Friday it had refiled its application for U.S. approval of its $2.7 billion acquisition of life insurance company Genworth Financial Inc , in a bid to add more time to the regulatory review.