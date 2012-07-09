SINGAPORE Southeast Asia's largest developer CapitaLand Ltd (CATL.SI) said on Monday it will buy a property in Singapore for S$359 million ($282 million) from associate Ascott Residence Trust (ASRT.SI).

CapitaLand will also sell Ascott Raffles Place Singapore and Ascott Guangzhou to Ascott Residence for S$283.3 million.

The property, Somerset Grand Cairnhill, will be jointly developed by Ascott Ltd and CapitaLand Residential Singapore Pte Ltd into a serviced residence with a hotel license and a high-end residential development, CapitaLand said in a statement.

CapitaLand is expected to sell the redeveloped property back to Ascott Residence for S$405 million in 2017.

The property developer said it expected to recognize a net gain of about S$51.4 million from the two divestments, and to share a gain of about S$42.7 million from Ascott Residence's sale of Somerset Grand Cairnhill.

Ascott Residence is managed by a wholly owned subsidiary of the Ascott Limited, and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of CapitaLand.

($1 = 1.2720 Singapore dollars)

(The story has refiled to add dropped word in fifth paragraph)