Macquarie to acquire Cargill's North American power, gas business
HOUSTON Australian bank Macquarie will acquire Cargill Inc's North America power and gas business for an undisclosed amount, the companies said on Friday.
The Federal Reserve said it met on Monday to consider Capital One Financial Corp's (COF.N) bid to acquire ING Groep NV's ING.AS U.S. online banking unit, and would "issue a decision soon."
The Fed said no further announcement was expected on Monday.
Capital One announced plans last year to buy online deposit-taker ING Direct for $8.9 billion in the biggest U.S. bank acquisition since Congress passed the Dodd-Frank financial reform law in July 2010.
The deal has generated concern from consumer groups who have argued it would create another "too big to fail" bank, even as regulators try to create a more sturdy financial system after the 2007-2009 crisis roiled markets and required taxpayer bailouts of financial institutions.
Sirius XM Holdings Inc said on Friday it will invest $480 million in Pandora Media Inc , giving the satellite radio company better exposure to internet music streaming while providing financial footing to Pandora.