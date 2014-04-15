Men walk past a sign at a construction site just off on Singapore's main shopping boulevard Orchard Road November 17, 2009. REUTERS/Rob Dawson

SINGAPORE Shares of CapitaMalls Asia CMAL.SI surged as much as 22 percent after Southeast Asia's biggest property developer CapitaLand Ltd (CATL.SI) offered to buy out minority shareholders in the Singapore-listed shopping mall operator.

CapitaMalls shares hit as high as S$2.21, the highest in about 14 months. Nearly 99 million shares were traded, almost 10 times its average full-day volume over the past 30 days. CapitaLand shares jumped 5.1 percent.

CapitaLand said on Monday it had offered S$2.22 per share for CapitaMalls, in which it already owns 65 percent. The S$3.06 billion ($2.45 billion) deal is aimed at simplifying CapitaLand's corporate structure and taking advantage of a discount valuation at CapitaMalls.

"We see this delisting as a rational move representing low hanging fruit for earnings and ROE (return on equity) growth," OCBC Investment Research said in a report.

The deal allows CapitaLand management to deploy significant capital to assets in CapitaMalls and contribute to earnings, OCBC said, raising its target price on CapitaLand to S$3.79 from S$3.50 and maintaining its "buy" rating.

