SINGAPORE Singapore's CapitaMall Trust (CMLT.SI), which owns shopping malls, said on Thursday it plans to raise S$250 million ($204 million) through a private placement.

CapitaMall Trust priced a new issue of 125 million new units at S$2.00 each, which represents a discount of 4.8 percent to its adjusted volume weighted average price of S$2.1002, it said in a statement.

The placement will raise net proceeds of about S$245.8 million, which will be used mainly for capital expenditure and initiatives for its properties, as well as debt refinancing.

J.P.Morgan (S.E.A.) Ltd is the lead manager and underwriter for the deal.

