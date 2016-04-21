Fans gather to see the cast from the movie 'Captain America: Civil War' during a blue carpet event in Singapore, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Actor Anthony Mackie poses for selfies with fans during a blue carpet event for the movie 'Captain America: Civil War' in Singapore, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Actors Chris Evans and Anthony Mackie (L) greet fans during a blue carpet event for the movie 'Captain America: Civil War' in Singapore, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Actor Chris Evans greets the fans during a blue carpet event for the movie 'Captain America: Civil War' in Singapore, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Actors Anthony Mackie, Chris Evans, director Joe Russo and actor Sebastian Stan (L-R) wave to fans during a blue carpet event for the movie 'Captain America: Civil War' in Singapore, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Director Joe Russo, actors Chris Evans, Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie (L-R) speak to fans during a blue carpet event for the movie 'Captain America: Civil War' in Singapore, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Cast members from the multi-million dollar movie “Captain America: Civil War” made a stop in Singapore to promote the latest addition to the Marvel cinematic universe on Thursday.

The film follows on from both “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and “Captain America: Winter Soldier”.

In movies known for large scale action sequences and state of the art visual effects, star Chris Evans said there is more pressure in perfecting individual performance.

"I think what's harder in terms of your approach as an actor are the more emotional scenes ... There is a much greater personal responsibility in those scenes, the action scenes there's a lot a cooks in the kitchen and a lot of people are going to make those scenes look good regardless. The emotional moments - that's up to you," he told a news conference,

In it, Captain America comes to blows with his Avengers colleague Iron Man when his old best friend and enemy, the Winter Soldier is blamed for a terrorist attack.

'Captain America: Civil War' begins its international theatrical rollout on April 27.