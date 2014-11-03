Netflix clinches licensing deal with China's iQiyi.com
BEIJING Netflix is to introduce original content in China in a licensing deal with local video streaming service iQiyi.com, the U.S. company said on Tuesday.
BANGKOK Thai energy drink maker Carabao Group PCL has set the price range of an initial public offering (IPO) at 26 to 28 baht a share, to raise up to 7 billion baht ($214.72 million), people with knowledge of the sale said.
The company received a good response during domestic IPO roadshows and will begin presenting information to foreign investors this week, said the people, who were not authorised to speak with media on the matter and so declined to be identified.
The final price is likely to be set next week, the people said.
Carabao plans to sell 250 million shares this month, or a 25 percent stake, and use the proceeds to repay debt and expand - particularly into neighboring Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam.
CIMB and Kasikorn Securities are advising Carabao on the IPO.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)
HONG KONG HSBC Holdings Plc has been formally mandated as an adviser on the initial public offering of Saudi Arabia's national oil giant Aramco , expected to be the world's largest ever IPO, HSBC's chief executive said on Monday.