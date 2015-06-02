By Valerie Volcovici
| WASHINGTON, June 2
WASHINGTON, June 2 The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency plans as soon as Friday to determine whether
carbon dioxide from aircraft endangers public health, a first
step to regulating emissions from the aviation sector, sources
familiar with the rulemaking process said.
The EPA has yet to issue its "endangerment finding," despite
pressure from environmental groups who first sued the agency to
start the rulemaking process in 2010. A federal court in 2011
said the EPA must address aircraft emissions under the U.S.
Clean Air Act.
The EPA had initially promised the finding would be ready in
2014.
Most observers expect the EPA to say that aviation emissions
endanger public health but are not sure how much the agency and
the Federal Aviation Authority will reveal about their vision
for a carbon dioxide emissions standard for new aircraft.
"We have efficiency standards for cars, trucks, but we don't
have one for airplanes," said Annie Petsonk, international
counsel for the Environmental Defense Fund. "We think this is an
industry that has great potential in technical terms, and there
is nothing like having an ambitious standard to drive
innovation."
A domestic rulemaking process would lay the groundwork for
the United States to adopt a global carbon dioxide standard
currently being developed through the United Nations'
International Civil Aviation Organization.
ICAO is also working on an international "market-based
mechanism" to push airlines to slash their emissions, with a
goal of final approval in 2016.
U.S. airlines, which favor a global industry standard, said
they were encouraged that the EPA and FAA are cooperating with
ICAO as the UN body works to develop it.
"As aviation is a global industry ... it is critical that
aircraft emissions standards continue to be agreed at the
international level," said Vaughn Jennings, managing director
for government and regulatory communications for U.S. airline
lobby group Airlines for America.
Environmental groups hope the EPA's announcement will be
more ambitious.
"We hope the EPA can push the envelope beyond what ICAO is
looking at," said Ben Longstreth of the Natural Resources
Defense Council, one of five green groups that sued the EPA to
speed up its rulemaking.
Andrew Murphy, a policy officer at Brussels-based NGO
Transportation and Environment, said European regulators might
also step up pressure on ICAO to deliver a strong standard.
"The European Aviation Safety Agency has raised the prospect
of setting European standards if global ones prove
insufficient," he said.
Global aviation emissions are on pace to triple by 2050 if
they continue unregulated, according to the International
Council on Clean Transportation.
