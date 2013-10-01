(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Oct 1 Giant sedimentary basins
underneath the United States have the capacity to store 500
years' worth of the country's energy-related carbon dioxide
emissions, and the biggest are located in the traditional
petroleum producing states along the Gulf Coast, according to
U.S. government scientists.
Capturing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from large
stationary sources like power plants and cement factories and
storing them deep underground in porous rock formations is
"critical" for reducing greenhouse gases according to the
International Energy Agency.
"There is no climate friendly scenario in the long-run
without carbon capture and storage (CCS)," the agency wrote
earlier this year.
The technologies to separate CO2 from the exhaust emissions
of power plants and factories, compress it into a supercritical
fluid, pipe it to a storage site, then pump it into rock
formations thousands of feet below the surface are all
moderately mature, though deployment has been slow.
Nonetheless, the U.S. government report points to the
enormous potential. In 2011, energy-related CO2 emissions in the
United States amounted to 5.5 billion tonnes. But the country's
vast sedimentary basins could potentially hold 3,000 billion
tonnes, enough to sequester all the country's emissions for the
next five centuries.
STORAGE RESOURCE
The findings are contained in a "National Assessment of
Geologic Carbon Dioxide Storage Resources" produced by respected
scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) at the direction
of Congress under the terms of the 2007 Energy Independence and
Security Act.
USGS considered the volume, permeability, pore volume and
other factors bearing on storage capacity for all sedimentary
basins in the onshore and coastal areas of the United States to
produce the most comprehensive inventory published so far of
"technically accessible storage resources."
USGS' estimate is in line with earlier totals produced by
the U.S. and Canadian governments but contains much more detail,
particularly about the potential for individual storage plays.
USGS estimates the technically accessible storage resource
is big enough to hold between 2,300 billion and 3,700 billion
tonnes of CO2, with a confidence interval of between 5 percent
and 95 percent, and a mean estimate of 3,000 billion tonnes.
Nearly two-thirds of the total (1,900 billion tonnes) is
located beneath the Coastal Plains region, which stretches from
Texas in the west through Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama to
Florida in the east.
The region contains seven of the ten rock formations with
the greatest storage potential in the country (the others are
North Dakota's Williston Basin, Alaska's North Slope, and the
Illinois Basin).
Coastal storage resources include the Sligo and Hosston
formations, under eastern Texas, Louisiana and southern
Mississippi, which could hold 830 billion tonnes of captured
CO2, according to USGS.
Other formations with significant potential are the Carrizo
Sand (220 billion tonnes) and the Frio and Vicksburg formations
(170 billion tonnes).
NOT JUST OIL FIELDS
Attention has focused on the potential for injecting CO2
into depleted oil and gas fields as part of enhanced oil
recovery (EOR) operations. However, USGS estimates the amount of
CO2 that could be stored in depleted petroleum fields is
relatively small, just 11-15 billion tonnes.
Somewhat more CO2 could be stored in what USGS calls
"buoyant traps," where the CO2 is held in place by overhead and
lateral seals, in the same way oil and gas is trapped in
conventional reservoirs. Buoyant trapping resources could hold
about 44 billion tonnes of CO2.
But the vast majority of the storage resource is in what
USGS calls "residual traps". Unlike buoyant traps, there is no
seal. Instead, the CO2 is held as individual droplets within the
pores of the rock formation by capillary forces.
The amounts of CO2 that could be stored this way are
enormous. USGS estimates 140 billion tonnes could be stored in
residual trapping formations with high permeability; 130 billion
tonnes in formations with very low permeability; and a
staggering 2,700 billion tonnes in formations with intermediate
permeability.
NEW INDUSTRY BORN
Green groups are no fans of oil men. Texas, Louisiana and
the other states along the U.S. Gulf Coast have a bad reputation
among environmentalists as the home of the U.S. oil and gas
industry, responsible for putting billions of tonnes of
greenhouse-causing CO2 into the atmosphere.
Environmentalists much prefer clean, green California, with
its enthusiasm for wind, solar and geothermal power, energy
efficient building codes, and cap and trade programme for
cutting carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.
Of course, the contrast is a caricature. California is the
third-largest oil producer after Texas and North Dakota and well
ahead of Alaska. Beneath the sunny vineyards, almond trees and
pistachio groves of Kern County, as well as the streets of Los
Angeles, lie some of the largest oil fields in the country,
pumping half a million barrels per day.
In turn, Texas, with its giant wind farms, generates more
power from renewables excluding hydro than any other state. But
Texas and the other Gulf states could become even more important
to the green economy in future if they exploit their favourable
geology to become the centre of the carbon capture and storage
business.
If plans for large-scale CCS are turned into reality, the
Sligo, Hosston and Carrizo formations could one day become as
famous as the oil-producing Bakken shale in North Dakota and
Texas' own Eagle Ford. Sligo/Hosston could become the Ghawar of
the storage business.
STATE LEGISLATION
States are already vying to attract what they hope will
become a multi-billion dollar storage industry. Since 2010,
legislatures in 8 different states have enacted 21 laws dealing
with carbon capture and underground storage, according to the
bill tracking database of the National Conference of State
Legislatures.
Illinois, home to the federally-funded FutureGen project to
build the first conventional coal-fired power plant with CCS,
has taken the lead, enacting no fewer than 6 bills dealing with
the subject.
According to USGS estimates, the Mount Simon Sandstone and
Ordovician Composite formations in the Illinois Basin could
store around 150 billion tonnes of CO2, positioning the state to
be a potential leader in the future CCS industry.
Other CCS laws have been enacted in Oklahoma (5 bills),
Louisiana (2 bills), Mississippi (2), Kentucky (2), Montana (2),
Kansas (1) and North Dakota (1).
Most aim to resolve questions about regulation, permitting,
liability for CO2 escapes, and who owns the rock, or more
specifically the "pore space," into which the CO2 will be
injected.
In most cases, mineral rights owners will receive payment
for allowing CO2 to be stored in underground formations in the
same way they now receive royalties and other payments for oil
and gas production.
Strong interest in CCS in traditional oil and gas-producing
states is no coincidence. While depleted oil and gas fields
provide only a small proportion of total storage capacity, the
same sedimentary rock formations which often contain oil and gas
accumulations provide the best conditions for CO2 storage.
CCS requires many of the same technologies (from seismic
surveys to high-pressure drilling) as the oil and gas industry.
Traditional petroleum states have an existing engineering base
that gives them an enormous advantage.
Petroleum states, with their long tradition of mineral
extraction, are likely to have much more welcoming regulatory
and political environments for projects that involve mineral
injection.
The states along the Gulf Coast are much closer to major
industrial and population centres, and therefore sources of CO2
emissions, than the remote North Slope in Alaska and Williston
Basin in North Dakota/Montana.
There is a certain irony that the states which have been
demonised by environmentalists for producing most of the fossil
fuels that put carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, warming the
planet, could in future be home to a new clean green industry
designed to store emissions safely underground.