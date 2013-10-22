China reports six new bird flu cases, one death
BEIJING China reported six new cases of H7N9 bird flu including one death in Hunan after live poultry markets in the province were shuttered last month.
Cardiovascular Systems Inc received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval to start selling its heart device to treat severe calcium deposits in coronary arteries, sending its shares up as much as 23 percent.
The device, Diamondback 360 Coronary Orbital Atherectomy System, will be launched immediately after the FDA's marketing approval, the company said on Tuesday.
Plaque build up, including calcium deposits, in arteries reduces blood supply to the heart, leading to coronary artery disease.
The company estimated the U.S. market opportunity for the device to exceed $1.5 billion annually.
Wunderlich Securities analyst James Terwilliger raised his price target on the company's stock to $30 from $24.
Cardiovascular shares touched a near six-year high of $27.90 in early trading on the Nasdaq, but eased back to $26.86.
CHICAGO Researchers have begun the second phase of testing of a Zika vaccine developed by U.S. government scientists in a trial that could yield preliminary results as early as the end of 2017.
A federal judge in Delaware on Friday struck down key patents held by Acorda Therapeutics Inc related to its multiple sclerosis drug Ampyra, causing the stock to tumble 24 percent before trading was halted.