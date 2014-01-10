Care.com Inc, an online marketplace for family care services, is seeking to raise up to $86 million in an initial public offering of its common stock.

Care.com expects to price 5.4 million shares between $14 and $16 each, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.

