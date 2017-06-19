U.S. to seek to block DraftKings, FanDuel fantasy sports merger
(This June 19 story was corrected to show in final paragraph that KKR is an investor in FanDuel and removes reference to KKR being an investor in DraftKings)
A group of investors led by U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC (APO.N) and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board will buy a majority stake in job portal CareerBuilder, the companies said on Monday.
CareerBuilder LLC is owned by Tribune Media Co (TRCO.N), TV station operator Tegna Inc (TGNA.N) and newspaper group McClatchy Co (MNI.N). These current owners will all retain a minority stake, Apollo said.
Apollo did not disclose financial details of the deal.
Reuters reported last month that Apollo was negotiating a deal that would value CareerBuilder at more than $500 million, including debt.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
(This June 19 story was corrected to show in final paragraph that KKR is an investor in FanDuel and removes reference to KKR being an investor in DraftKings)
FRANKFURT German insurer Allianz said it had agreed to sell its 90 percent stake in private bank Oldenburgische Landesbank (OLB) to U.S. private equity firm Apollo for 300 million euros ($336 million).