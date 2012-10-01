WINNIPEG, Manitoba Cargill Ltd plans to build a canola-crushing plant near Camrose, Alberta, to take advantage of steadily growing Canadian plantings of the oilseed, the U.S. agribusiness giant said on Monday.

Canada, the world's biggest producer and exporter of canola, which is crushed to produce vegetable oil and meal, has steadily increased its plantings to what some expect will amount to a record-large harvest this year.

Canadian crushing capacity has also expanded in recent years as demand builds from overseas and the United States for the processed products.

"Canola continues to be a very competitive crop for the Canadian grower and Camrose is an excellent location for value-added canola processing," said Mark Stonacek, president of Cargill's North American grain and oilseed business.

The plant will have capacity to process 850,000 metric tons of canola per year, and is expected to be ready for the 2014/15 crop marketing year.

Cargill already operates the country's largest canola-crushing plant at Clavet, Saskatchewan.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Gary Hill and Bob Burgdorfer)