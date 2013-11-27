A logo is pictured on the building of Cargill International SA in Geneva August 4, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

CHICAGO U.S. agribusiness Cargill Inc said on Wednesday it recalled two of its poultry feeds due to incorrect levels of calcium, a feed additive to promote bone growth.

Cargill's Nutrena NatureWise poultry feeds were manufactured between May 1 and November 21 at its facilities in Flora, Illinois; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Abilene, Texas; and Mineola, Texas.

Products were sold under the names NatureWise Meatbird NatureWise Chick Starter Grower in 40-lb or 50-lb bags.

Details of the recall are available at www.cargill.com/feed/poultry-feed-recall

(Reporting by Christine Stebbins; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)