COPENHAGEN Danish brewer Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) will not pursue takeovers for the time being as it focuses on cutting costs at its core Russian business, its chairman told daily Berlingske in an interview published on Monday.

"Acquisitions are no longer on the agenda for Carlsberg. This is because we are challenged on earnings," Chairman Flemming Besenbacher told the newspaper.

He said that the focus for Chief Executive Cees 't Hart is to secure long-term profitable growth.

The world's fourth largest brewer has long been struggling in Russia due a shrinking economy and tighter regulations on alcohol consumption. It announced $1.4 billion of writedown and restructuring charges in November and said it would cut 2,000 jobs.

"The board was in 2014 more and more unsatisfied with the value creation the company has created in recent years," Besenbacher said.

Both share price and profit have moved little in several years, he said.

Vietnamese media reported last week that Carlsberg has dropped its plan to increase its ownership in Vietnam's second largest brewer Habeco.

Carlsberg will publish the results of a strategic review in March.

